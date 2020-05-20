Covid fallout: Shivakumar to do a Jagan, go on yatra

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar is set to turn the Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity. In a move that seems like a leaf taken out of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s success story, Shivakumar -- who nurtures chief ministerial ambitions -- on Tuesday announced his plans to go on a statewide tour to connect with people bearing the brunt of the pandemic’s fallout.

An impassioned Shivakumar made references to the Upanishads as he drummed out his plans of the tour, soon after lockdown is lifted. The move is expected to lay the foundation for Shivakumar’s image makeover as a leader with mass appeal across Karnataka, in the run-up to the next assembly elections.

“I will travel across the State. This is not a party programme. Even the Upanishads ask people to do something worthwhile before dying. I will meet my brothers and sisters who have suffered because of this crisis. I will be their voice and stand with them. I will meet people from all castes, communities and classes. I will meet everybody deserted by the government,” a charged Shivakumar said.

While the announcement has been made, his team is yet to plan the modalities, given the uncertainty over lifting of the lockdown. “I want to listen to those who suffered and explore solutions in consultation with them. I want to spend time with my brothers and sisters who need me,” he said, adding that he intends it to be a non-partisan initiative.

Cong to hold protest today

CLP chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday convened a CLP meeting to discuss the State’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, migrant issues and most importantly, the amendment to the APMC Act through an ordinance. Miffed over the government’s decision to make political appoin-tments to gram panchayats pending elections, the Congress has decided to stage a symbolic protest at Gandhi Statue inside Vidhana Soudha at 11 am on Wednesday. The Congress also intends to hold protests across the State, and petitioning the Governor and State Election Commissioner.