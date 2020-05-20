Karnataka government releases SOP for salons and parlours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued a circular of standard operating procedures for salons and parlours.

According to the SOP, people with cold, cough, fever should not be allowed and those who do not wear masks shouldn't be allowed. Further, the staff as well should wear a mask, apron and headcover.

After equipment is used on a person, it should be sanitized with 7 per cent lysol for 30 minutes and only then should it be used on another person. Further, the booking should be made a token system and all the floors should be disinfected with 1 per cent hypochlorite solution.

The SOP also stated that disposable towels or paper should be used. Used blades, razors should be handed over to the biomedical agencies and posters on cough etiquettes should be displayed at the entrance.