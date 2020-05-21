36 minors among 116 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 74 had arrived from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 116 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka on Thursday afternoon, 74 were travellers from Maharashtra, while 36 were minors. This takes the tally in the state to 1578.

The highest number of cases was from Udupi, with 27 new patients. Of the 27, 23 had a travel history to Maharashtra, three to Telangana and one had come from Kerala for medical treatment at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. 16 of the 27 are children.

Udupi DC G Jagadish informed that two of the patients who were quarantined at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district have been shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Karwar.

The district with the next highest number of cases was Mandya, with 15. Eleven of them had a travel history to Maharashtra.

13 people from Maharashtra tested positive in Hassan, while 11 people from Mumbai tested positive in Ballari.

Nine people from Belagavi tested positive, coming from Shikharji in Jharkhand, Ajmer in Rajasthan as well as Kolhapur and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Nine people from Uttara Kannada tested positive after coming from Maharashtra.

Seven cases were reported from Bengaluru, most of whom were contacts of former patients.

Six people tested positive in Shivamogga. Five of them are from Tamil Nadu and one is a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.

Six cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada, all of whom had returned from the UAE.

Five people were reported positive from Dharwad after travelling from Telangana or Maharashtra.

A person living in a containment zone, a secondary contact of a patient and a primary contact of a patient tested positive in Davanagere.

Two people who were contacts of a previous patient tested positive in Chikkaballapura and two men from Chhattisgarh tested positive in Gadag.

One case each was reported from Tumakuru, Mysuru and Vijayapura, all of whom returned from Mumbai.