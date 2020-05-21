55-year-old man who arrived from Mumbai ends life at Mangaluru quarantine centre

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man who returned from Mumbai on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide at a quarantine centre in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, it is suspected that he took the extreme step over fear of coronavirus.

The deceased, 55-year-old Dhananjay Poojary, is a resident of Kadandale in Moodbidri.

Although Moodbidri taluk health officer Dr Shashikala said that the deceased had some family issues due to which he ended life.

He had arrived from Mumbai on Wednesday evening and was sent to Kadandale school which is used as quarantine centre for those arriving from other states. The incident occurred at around 3 am in the wee hours of Thursday.

However the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered at Moodbidri police station. The body has been sent to district Wenlock hospital for post mortem.