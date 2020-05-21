FIR lodged against Sonia Gandhi over tweets made from Congress party handle

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An FIR has been registered against AICC president Sonia Gandhi at Sagar town police station in Shivamogga district for a tweet that was put out by the official handle of the Congress party.

Advocate Praveen K V stated in his complaint lodged on Wednesday that the INC India handle posted a tweet on May 11, making false allegations against the Prime Minister and Union government.

The tweets alleged that PM Care funds are being misused and not being spent for the welfare of the poor.



The advocate claimed that the tweets have led to mistrust and provoked people. The police registered the case under IPC sections 153 and 505(1)(B).