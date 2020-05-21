STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government not clear on quarantine rules

Even as passengers coming from other states into Karnataka are confused over quarantine rules, government stakeholders themselves don’t seem to be on the same page on the issue.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 12:04 PM

A suspected COVID-19 patient wearing a mask stands near an ambulance before being taken to a hospital for quarantine at Kalyanpuri area during the nationwide lockdown in East Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as passengers coming from other states into Karnataka are confused over quarantine rules, government stakeholders themselves don’t seem to be on the same page on the issue. Health Department officials had hinted at changing quarantine guidelines and allowing home quarantine of asymptomatic passengers.

But Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who is the Covid spokesman for the government, told the media on Wednesday that no decision has been taken on the issue and the health department was not even thinking along those lines. He said, “Revised norms for asymptomatic patients was just a suggestion by Revenue Minister R Ashok.

As no decision has been taken by the Health Department, institutional quarantine will continue.” But BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE, “We are still discussing how to modify home quarantine rules. Asymptomatic passengers from other states who don’t have a housing facility may be put in institutional quarantine.

But those who can stay home can be home quarantined. We will confirm this on Thursday.” Sources said that the BBMP is finding it difficult to put passengers under institutional quarantine as the numbers are swelling and also because hotel managements are not cooperating with the administration. There are also complaints that the hotels are fleecing people without providing proper facilities. Anil Kumar said that teams have been formed to check whether the hotels are charging extra and to inspect facilities provided.

Coronavirus
