Lockdown 4.0: Migrants stranded at Karnataka-Maharashtra border with little food

“We were doing odd jobs in Mumbai. With the lockdown in force, we faced several problems. Without jobs or money, many of us had to sell ornaments and other belongings,’’ said a daily-wager.

Published: 21st May 2020

Migrant workers from Hassan stranded near Nipani on the Karnataka- Maharashtra border on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state’s decision to ban the entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu has taken a toll on migrant workers who have arrived in large numbers on Karnataka-Maharashtra border near Nipani.

Having left Mumbai and desperate to enter Karnataka, at least 400 migrants from Hassan, Udupi, Chikkaballapur, Karwar, Mangaluru and Dharwad have been stranded near Kugnolli check post for the past few days with little food or money.

“We were doing odd jobs in Mumbai. With the lockdown in force, we faced several problems. Without jobs or money, many of us had to sell ornaments and other belongings,’’ said a daily-wager.

They met minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, DC S B Bommanahalli and SP Laxman Nimbargi on the border and urged them to allow them into Karnataka and quarantine them.

Nimbargi said it is difficult to allow them to enter the state without e-passes.

“We told them to stay at Kagal or Kolhapur in Maharashtra where they will be accommodated in government facilities until the state government grants permission for their entry. But, most of them insist on entering Karnataka,’’ he added.

