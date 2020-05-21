More COVID-19 labs open in Karnataka taking total to 50

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As of now, there are 50 labs that have received ICMR approval for conducting COVID-19 tests in Karnataka.

The latest addition include Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, St. Johns Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru, JJM Medical College in Davanagere, Father Muller's Medical College in Mangalore, Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, XCyton Diagnostics Private Limited in Bengaluru and Shamanur Shivashankarappa Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Davanagere, among others.

In total, there are 29 government labs and 21 private labs. Some are using RT PCR method, others are using TrueNAT and CBNAAT method of testing.