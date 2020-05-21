STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Untraced passengers behind community spread: Experts

But health department officials deny claim, say pattern does not fit into WHO guidelines

Published: 21st May 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Bihar on their way to Cantonment Railway Station to catch a train back home, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tracing the travel history of passengers coming in from other states has become messy as several of them have entered Karnataka without registering on the Seva Sindhu app and avoiding checkposts along the border. Also, the state health department does not have any data on them. Health Minister B Sriramulu said, “We have data only of those who have registered on the app. But some have entered the state without proper checks.” Epidemiologists suspect that such cases might have triggered the community spread, though state and central governments continue to deny it.

Dr John Jacob, a virologist at CMC, Vellore, said, “It doesn’t matter what the state gover nments are claiming, but the community spread has definitely occurred. We have to now start educating people on what they have to do when symptoms occur and how to isolate themselves or who to contact, etc.” The statistics from the State Covid War Room revealed that 2.5 lakh people of around 1.4 lakh families have been approved to come into the state as on May 16.

But it is alleged that many have entered without the mandatory quarantine. Munish Moudgil, heading the State Covid War Room, however, said, “No, that’s not true. All have been handled. Interstate arrivals practically started on May 6 and from day one checkposts have been set up and follow-ups have been done. Later, IT-based systems too were put in place.” Parashuram, another epidemiologist from Bengaluru, who is looking after Covid cases in East Benglauru said, “A detailed look reveals that community transmission has happened in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

The indication is when you start seeing cases in green zones, tracing travel history becomes an issue and the secondary contacts start getting infected in large numbers.” But Dr B Vijendra Chief Health Officer, BBMP, said, “There is no community transmission as per WHO guidelines.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
community spread Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp