STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Aarogya Setu must for govt, private employees

At least that’s what Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said: “Government employees across the State have to mandatorily install the app.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Aarogya Setu app in Google Play Store

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Ministry of Home Affairs has eased the earlier restrictions it placed on the mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app in offices, the State government on Thursday said all government and private employees must install it.

At least that’s what Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said: “Government employees across the State have to mandatorily install the app. They will not be allowed into the offices otherwise. Private companies including the IT sector will also be asked to do the same.”

On May 17, the Home Ministry issued fresh guidelines saying “with a view to ensure safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best-effort basis should ensure that the application is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.” Dismissing doubts about data breach and privacy issues, the minister said that 63 lakh people had already downloaded the app in Karnataka out of which 2,255 users got Red flag alert through the self-test feature.

“In all, 233 people have been tested and 17 were positive. This means 7.5% of people who got tested following the App alert have tested positive for Covid-19,” he said. “People need not panic as the data about the positive patients will be held by the district task force heads of the respective districts,” the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarogya Setu app
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp