Believe it or knot, inter-state couple marry at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

The engagement was held in Kodagu. So far, so good.

Newlyweds Yashashmita and Satish Kumar after their nuptuals, on Thursday 

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: They say marriages are made in heaven. But they can happen on the border too. And no border dispute here. In fact, a roadside Ganesha temple on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border became the venue for the wedding of this inter-state couple on Thursday.  And the checkpost staff were their guests.

Yashashmita, daughter of Hombalaiah and Triveni of Kodagu, and Satish Kumar, son of Shakthivel and Latha of Mettupalyam, had fixed the wedding for Thursday at the bride’s place. The engagement was held in Kodagu. So far, so good.

It was considered the best muhurat for both Yashashmita and Satish Kumar. But with the lockdown norms in place, families on both sides had to do a little marry-go-round to see if they could solve this knotty problem. When the authorities refused to give permission for inter-state travel, they didn’t know what to do. As Shakthivel was denied permission to travel to Karnataka, he, along with his son and other family members, reached the inter-state border near Punjanur and met the bride’s family who had come all the way from Kodagu.

There was no time to lose and the couple tied the knot on Thursday morning while following the lockdown restrictions in the small roadside Ganesha temple. There were no guests. The wedding took place in the presence of the parents of both the bride and the groom and the Covid-19  staff working at the checkpost.

However, after the wedding, the couple could not travel together, unfortunately. While the bride turned around to go to her house in Karnataka, the groom and his family went back to Tamil Nadu. The family members and onlookers hoped the lockdown would be lifted at the earliest so that the newlywed couple could live happily ever after.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border Wedding
Coronavirus
