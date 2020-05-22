COVID-19: No quarantine exemption for asymptomatic passengers returning to Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the revised guidelines issued for international passengers returning to Karnataka, the health and family welfare department has made it clear that both asymptomatic and symptomatic passengers will be quarantined on arrival.

The only difference is that symptomatic passengers will be under 14 days of institutional quarantine at an isolation hospital followed by 14 days of self-reporting, while asymptomatic passengers will be under 14 days of institutional quarantine at a hotel followed by 14 days of self-reporting if they are found negative on the second test.

At the screening point itself, all asymptomatic passengers will be stamped for institutional quarantine.

Pregnant women, children below 10, senior citizens above 80 and terminally ill patients who are asymptomatic will be tested using the RT-PCR technique and, if found negative, will be stamped and sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

Symptomatic passengers sent to isolation hospitals who test negative will be kept at a hostel/hotel and tested again between 12 and 14 days.

Asymptomatic passengers will be tested immediately on arrival at the hotel. If negative, they will be tested again between 12 and 14 days.

In all cases, those who test positive will be shifted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.