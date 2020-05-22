STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: No quarantine exemption for asymptomatic passengers returning to Karnataka

Asymptomatic passengers will be under 14 days of institutional quarantine at a hotel followed by 14 days of self-reporting if they are found negative on the second test

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

Passengers return from London as part of Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the revised guidelines issued for international passengers returning to Karnataka, the health and family welfare department has made it clear that both asymptomatic and symptomatic passengers will be quarantined on arrival.

The only difference is that symptomatic passengers will be under 14 days of institutional quarantine at an isolation hospital followed by 14 days of self-reporting, while asymptomatic passengers will be under 14 days of institutional quarantine at a hotel followed by 14 days of self-reporting if they are found negative on the second test.

At the screening point itself, all asymptomatic passengers will be stamped for institutional quarantine.

Pregnant women, children below 10, senior citizens above 80 and terminally ill patients who are asymptomatic will be tested using the RT-PCR technique and, if found negative, will be stamped and sent to home quarantine for 14 days.

Symptomatic passengers sent to isolation hospitals who test negative will be kept at a hostel/hotel and tested again between 12 and 14 days.

Asymptomatic passengers will be tested immediately on arrival at the hotel. If negative, they will be tested again between 12 and 14 days.

In all cases, those who test positive will be shifted to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp