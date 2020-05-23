Data from door-to-door survey to help govt protect elderly

CHETANA BELAGERE By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government claims that it is now on a mission to protect senior citizens from Covid-19 and to trace those with symptoms early to prevent the virus spread. “We have collated data from a door-to-door survey across the state and have chalked out a plan to prevent the elderly from getting infected and to detect those with Covid symptoms,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner for Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Department, with the help of booth-level officers and Asha workers, has conducted the survey of 1.5 crore houses across the state and collected mobile numbers of residents who are 60 years and above, ILI and SARI patients and those with comorbidities.

“Later, these numbers are contacted in a frequency set through our Interactive Voice Record(IVR) software. When any of them indicate that they are showing symptom, they will be called again through our Apthamitra software to check on their health. Later, Asha workers will visit them and direct them to fever clinics if there are any symptoms. They will be immediately be shifted to Covid hospitals,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey. Dr Bhagat Ram, a physician at Victoria Hospital, said though it is a good move, what is more important is that youngsters in the house should adopt measures to ensure the safety of the elderly. “Mortality rate and severity of infection are higher among senior citizens, as we have learnt from the country and abroad. If older people turn sick then they need to be identified early and all efforts should be made to protect them,” added Dr Ram, who is also associated with a doctors’ panel to coordinate efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Suma HN, a geriatrician from Jayanagar Hospital, said that the state should come up with awareness programmes to educate people in rural parts on how to take care of senior citizens in their families. Also, the government can dedicate a few hours in a day in cities to allow the elderly to go to stores and do other chores. “A blanket ban to prevent them from leaving their homes may not entirely be a good idea. Isolating just them, while allowing all others to go out, may also impact their physical and mental health,” she said.