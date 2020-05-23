STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka COVID-19 count goes up by 138; 116 returnees from Maharashtra test positive

On Friday, Chikkaballapur district took the lead with 47 positives, followed by Hassan at 14 cases and Raichur at 10. All of them have returned Maharashtra.

Ticket booking counters at the railways station has opened for issuance of tickets starting Friday in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU:  Karnataka on Friday recorded 138 positive cases, and of them, 116 have returned from other states.

The highest number of returnees are from Maharashtra at 111, while two each are from Telangana, Jharkhand and Delhi. The total tally now stands at 1,743 cases with 597 discharges.

Tumakuru recorded eight cases, and of them, six are returnees from Maharashtra, while in Mandya, all the eight new cases have returned from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru Rural, which had zero cases over the last few days, reported five positives. Among them, three have returned from Maharashtra, while two others are SARI and ILI patients. Bengaluru Urban had five cases. Of them, two are from Padrayanpura, while one each is from Lakkasandra, Austin Town and Frazer town.

A constable from the Frazer Town traffic police station tested positive.

The test was conducted at CV Raman Hospital on Wednesday and the result came late on Thursday night. Two of his contacts are under quarantine, while the police station was thoroughly sanitised. Bidar district reported nine cases, and of them four have returned from Maharashtra, two from Telangana.

All the three positives in Davanagere are contacts of previous patients, while Dharwad’s two patients had a travel history to Delhi. Seven cases were reported from Vijayapura district and of them, five are returnees from Maharashtra.

Five patients from Chikkamagaluru, three from Udupi and two from Yadgiri were all returnees from Maharashtra.

Of the three cases in Haveri, two returned from Maharashtra. Shivamogga reported two cases, who were contacts of previous patients. Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi recorded one case each.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that among the total cases, 760 are through contacts.

Eight flights have landed in Bengaluru and swab samples of 1,035 have been taken. Of them, one was tested positive.

