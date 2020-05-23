Noted vocalist Shyamala Bhave passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted classical vocalist Shyamala G Bhave passed away at her residence in the city on Friday after suffering a stroke. The 79-year-old vocalist who had been trained in both Hindustani and Carnatic streams of Indian classical music was ailing for some time.

Her family members said she was discharged from hospital three days ago, after which her condition worsened. She had been trained by her father Govind Vitthal Bhave in Hindustani music. She learnt Carnatic music from renowned vocalists A Subbaraya and B Doreswamy. Sir M Visvesvaraya, the 19th Diwan of Mysore, had bestowed the title, ‘Ubhayagaana Vidushi upon her.