Seven-day institutional quarantine for Karnataka returnees from six high-risk COVID-19 states: SOP

After they test negative for the disease in pool testing, they will be sent for home quarantine for another seven days, the government said.

Coronavirus, Karnataka, Lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday said returnees from six states with high COVID-19 cases will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days.

The states are - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the standard operating procedure released by the government, all people to arrive via rain, air road are expected to quarantine.

After they test negative for the disease in pool testing, they will be sent for home quarantine for another seven days, the government said.

Returnees from other low prevalence states will be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for entry of persons from other states to Karnataka issued by the state health department late on Friday night.

However home quarantine is allowed for pregnant ladies, people above 80 years, patients with comorbidities and children below 10 years of age, along with one attendant after they test negative.

In special cases like businessmen coming for urgent work, the quarantine period will be waived if they furnish a report from an ICMR-approved laboratory showing they tested negative for COVID-19, it said.

However, if they don't have reports, they will have to stay in institutional quarantine and can leave once their results test negative.

In case their stay exceeds 5 days, they will be sent to the fever clinic and get a five-day extension if found asymptomatic.

The report should not be more than two days old from the date of travel.

All Karnataka returnees who entered from 4 May will be tested from 5-7 days from the time of their arrival.

If found COVID-19 negative, they will be sent to home quarantine and will have to follow due precautions, the SOP stated.

  • 1. Institution Quarantine of 7 days for high-risk states ( MH, GJ, TN, DL, RJ & MP) followed by 7 days of HQ. These returnees to be tested from 5th -7th Day. 

  • 2. Home Quarantine for all other states returnees. 

  • 3. Exceptions to IQ :

  • A. 4 categories of Pregnant women, 80 yrs plus etc. along with one attendant. 

  • B. Health professionals 

  • C. Defense forces etc. 

(With PTI inputs)

