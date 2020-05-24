STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus positive woman, who had to abort child, recovers in Karnataka

The doctors in KIMS hospital decided to abort the woman to save her life after discussing it with state level expert committee.

Published: 24th May 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 02:55 PM

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A woman from Badami taluk in Bagalkot district, who tested positive in Hubballi, was discharged from KIMS Hospital on Saturday evening after she completely recovered.

P-607, a 23-year-old woman of Dhakanashirur village in Badami taluk was five-months pregnant and suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) was admitted to KIMS hospital on May 3. She was also suffering from low hemoglobin, sugar and sodium in her body and suffered from other health issues as well. As she was pregnant, it was difficult to treat her after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Soon after she tested positive in Hubballi, her husband and in-laws were quarantined in Bagalkot and her maternal parents were quarantined in Gadag. She was alone in KIMS hospital. The doctors used to update her health condition to her husband and parents over the phone. Medical staff at KIMS used to bring food for her.

It was very difficult and a danger to the lives of both mother and baby as she was infected by coronavirus. The doctors in KIMS hospital decided to abort the woman to save her life after discussing it with state level expert committee. On May 8, the doctors terminated her pregnancy and it was first such case in the country.

After medical termination of pregnancy she completely recovered and tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours. Even in the x-ray, her lungs were found healthy and she was discharged in Saturday.

Private doctors in the city appreciated the KIMS doctors for successfully handling the critical case. After aborting her, she recovered within 12 days and got discharged within 15 days which is an achievement.

