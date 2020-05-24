Spike again, Karnataka crosses 200-mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka saw another record spike of 216 Covid-positive cases for a single day on Saturday. Of them, 185 are returnees from Maharashtra, and with this, the tally stands at 1,959 cases. The state also recorded two deaths, one from Bengaluru and another non-Covid-related demise in Dakshina Kannada. In Bengaluru, a 32- year-old man (P1270) was admitted to a designated hospital with Influenza Like Illness, breathing difficulty and comorbid conditions.

He died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. By far, he was the youngest patient to die of coronavirus in the city. In Dakshina Kannada, a 55-year-old man and a Maharashtra- returnee, committed suicide while in institutional quarantine on Friday. His reports came positive on Saturday. Yadgir recorded the highest number of 72 patients, all returnees from Maharashtra. Raichur was the second highest with 40 cases, and 37 from Maharashtra.

Twenty-eight patients from Mandya and 26 from Chikkabalapura too have returned from Maharashtra. In Gadag, which reported 15 cases, three are returnees from Maharashtra and two from Gujarat. Bengaluru Urban, Hassan and Dharwad districts recorded four cases each. In Bengaluru, one of the infected is a fourmonth- old child, who has returned from Delhi, one is with ILI and two others have come back from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In Hassan and Dharwad, all the patients are returnees from Maharashtra. Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Udupi, Bidar and Kolar district reported three cases each. In Dakshina Kannada and Bidar, two patients each have returned from Maharashtra. In Ballari, two have returned from Maharashtra and one from Tamil Nadu. In Udupi, one is a Maharashtra returnee. Uttara Kannada recorded two cases, while Belagavi and Kalaburagi had one each.