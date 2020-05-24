STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Spike again, Karnataka crosses 200-mark

Karnataka saw another record spike of 216 Covid-positive cases for a single day on Saturday.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of a private eye clinic in Bengaluru wear PPE suits to screen patients at the entrance of the building, on Saturday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka saw another record spike of 216 Covid-positive cases for a single day on Saturday. Of them, 185 are returnees from Maharashtra, and with this, the tally stands at 1,959 cases. The state also recorded two deaths, one from Bengaluru and another non-Covid-related demise in Dakshina Kannada. In Bengaluru, a 32- year-old man (P1270) was admitted to a designated hospital with Influenza Like Illness, breathing difficulty and comorbid conditions.

He died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. By far, he was the youngest patient to die of coronavirus in the city. In Dakshina Kannada, a 55-year-old man and a Maharashtra- returnee, committed suicide while in institutional quarantine on Friday. His reports came positive on Saturday. Yadgir recorded the highest number of 72 patients, all returnees from Maharashtra. Raichur was the second highest with 40 cases, and 37 from Maharashtra.

Twenty-eight patients from Mandya and 26 from Chikkabalapura too have returned from Maharashtra. In Gadag, which reported 15 cases, three are returnees from Maharashtra and two from Gujarat. Bengaluru Urban, Hassan and Dharwad districts recorded four cases each. In Bengaluru, one of the infected is a fourmonth- old child, who has returned from Delhi, one is with ILI and two others have come back from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In Hassan and Dharwad, all the patients are returnees from Maharashtra. Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Udupi, Bidar and Kolar district reported three cases each. In Dakshina Kannada and Bidar, two patients each have returned from Maharashtra. In Ballari, two have returned from Maharashtra and one from Tamil Nadu. In Udupi, one is a Maharashtra returnee. Uttara Kannada recorded two cases, while Belagavi and Kalaburagi had one each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp