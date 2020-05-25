Congress give boost to COVID-19 fight, to distribute Vitamin C pills in Karnataka's Tumakuru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After offering to bear the train fares of migrant workers heading home, the Congress said it will start distributing Vitamin C and multi-vitamin tablets from Kunigal in Tumakuru from Tuesday, to boost the immunity of the masses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath, a doctor-turned politician who is spearheading the drive, told TNIE that there is a great deal of demand for vitamin C and multi-vitamin tablets which the poor cannot afford.

"Everybody wants immunity boosters to beat infections. Since it is difficult to get fresh fruits like orange regularly, especially during the lockdown, these supplements will be useful. After Kunigal, we will distribute them in Kanakapura," he said.

"As the COVID-19 tally has crossed 2,000 mark in Karnataka, there is a great deal of demand from the poor for Vitamin C and multi-vitamin tablets. As many as 20 lakh tablets have been procured at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and they be distributed from Tuesday," he said.

When contacted, Dr CN Manjunath, member of the state government-constituted Covid-19 expert committee, said, "Vitamin C and zinc supplements are recommended. We do not have sufficient studies to show to what extent they are useful.’’ The committee’s another member and Manipal Health chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal too said it is not known who useful they are, although they are safe.