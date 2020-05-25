STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases tally in Karnataka goes from 1000 to 2000 in nine days

130 fresh cases were reported on Sunday with 100 of them coming from Maharashtra returnees.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In just nine days after May 15, Karnataka added 1,000 cases to cross the 2,000-mark on Sunday. At least 130 Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday. Majority of them, that is 100 people, were once again Maharashtra returnees.

The others — two people returned from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Dubai, Telangana and the UK and the rest were residents of containment zones in their respective districts. This brings the tally up to 2,089 cases, including 654 discharges and 46 deaths.

Minister of Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar in a tweet said, "After clocking 1 lakh tests on May 8, we have doubled the number of tests in 16 days. As on Sunday morning, we conducted 2.03 lakh tests across our 57 ICMR- approved Covid- 19 testing labs."

As many as 23 cases are from Udupi with most people from Maharashtra. The others from Udupi are three patients living in containment zones, two whose contacts are being traced, one each from Dubai, UAE and Telangana.

In Yadgir, 24 people who returned from Maharashtra tested positive, while in Bidar, six cases are of people from Maharashtra, including a baby girl. In Mandya, 11 people from Maharashtra tested positive while four are contacts of a former patient.Bengaluru Urban reported a lone case of a woman who travelled from the UK. In Dakshina Kannada too, a single case was reported of a man who was a secondary contact of a patient. While a lone case of a woman from Andhra Pradesh was reported in Dharwad, a lone case of a man who was the contact of a former patient was reported from Vijayapura.

In all, 14 people from Hassan tested positive, of whom five resided in containment zones, one returned from Dakshina Kannada and the rest were returnees from Maharashtra. In Uttara Kannada, a man and a woman from Maharashtra tested positive.

Two people from containment zones and two contacts of a former patient tested positive from Davanagere while five people from Maharashtra and one person from AP tested positive in Kalaburagi. A returnee from Gujarat who was also the contact of a former patient tested positive in Tumakuru.

