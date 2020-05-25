STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka lecturers in a fix as evaluation for PUC examinations becomes centralised

Lecturers said that the department has now sent a circular on the guidelines to be followed by the evaluators.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers are surprised by the education department’s U-turn on decentralising evaluation centres for second PUC examinations.

The Karnataka State PU College Lecturers’ Association has once again pressed the education minister and the PU Education Department to reconsider the decision. The association alleged that the government had earlier conceded to their request but did not decentralise the process, citing technical reasons.

The department has now sent a circular on the guidelines to be followed by the evaluators, lecturers said.
The guidelines mandate evaluators from other districts to be present at the centre where evaluation will be carried out. Those home-quarantined and from containment zones and are exempted from duty. 

MLC Chowdareddy reached out to the Department Director M Kanagavalli and put forth the lecturers’ demand. Former Kalaburagi MLC Shashil Namoshee, in his letter to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, stated that evaluators from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Ballari and Koppal are expected to travel to Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Belagavi by May 28. Teachers from Kalaburagi have been asked to evaluate papers at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi centres, he said. 

