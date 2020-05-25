STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tipplers from Kerala wade through river, say cheers in Karnataka due to cheaper price!

Since the Kabini river stretch is quite long,  there are several points from where they can enter the border villages quite easily.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Tipplers from Kerala can sure hold their liquor in more ways than one. They hold the liquor bottles bought in Karnataka and race back home for the happy hour. With the prices being cheaper here, these spirited people have stopped 'wining' --  they have found the river route to sneak in and buy their daily dose from wine stores.

You can see them advancing in boats. Since the Kabini river stretch is quite long,  there are several points from where they can enter the border villages quite easily. What is agitating the locals and the authorities is the fear of the risk of the spread of COVID-19. With Kerala reporting over 50 cases on Sunday alone, the people are worried as these tipplers don’t follow corona norms like social distancing.

Although the district administration has sealed the inter-state border and has deputed health and police officials round-the-clock at Bavali checkpost, the people living across the border are crossing into Karnataka wading in knee-deep water and walking along dried patches.

The Mysuru district administration, closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Wayanad district and knowing that there were three cases near the border, has cancelled boat points at DB Kuppe as hundreds from Kerala cross in boats to line up near the wine shops.

Based on a plea from the villagers, the Revenue and Excise officials have closed wine shops in DB  Kuppe and Machur. There are also reports that a few are reaching out to liquor shops near Karapura. It is not just liquor that makes Keralites come here. 

Foresters must step up vigil, say villagers

Somanna, a farmer, said that hundreds of people from Kerala side cross to Karnataka as  many cultivate land on lease and are into ginger and  banana cultivation in hundreds of acres. He said that the authorities should constitute teams to keep a vigil on those slipping from Kerala side in  the wake of too many active cases there.

The  crossing of the river has stopped near DB Kuppe as the river level has increased by 1 ft following rains in Wayanad district. Health officer Ravikumar said that they are educating the people near the Bavali check posts and are tracking the arrival of migrant people  reaching to remote villages across the border.

The  villagers charged that the forest personnel have not stepped up  patrolling and are not keeping vigil on those illegally entering from  Mananthawady village or fields on Karnataka side. Beechanahalli  Police Station Sub Inspector Ramachandra has refuted the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Karnataka border Karnataka liquor Kerala liquor buyers Karnataka lockdown
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp