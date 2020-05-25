STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two women killed, one critical after 'car driven by BJP party worker' rammed into them in Belagavi

The deceased woman was identified as Vidya Patil (45) and Savita Balu Patil (47) - both residents of Mutaga village.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two women were killed on the spot while one woman was severely injured when a car rammed into them at Mutaga village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday late night. A BJP party worker was allegedly driving the car that rammed into the three women who were just on a post-meal walk. 

The deceased woman was identified as Vidya Patil (45) and Savita Balu Patil (47) - both residents of Mutaga village.

The third woman named Shanta Chougule is said to be in critical condition and is under treatment in a district hospital.

At the same time, BJP party worker Yuvaraj Jadhav who was driving the car in full speed has allegedly hit them.

The local residents immediately taken the injured to district hospital. Two women died in the middle of treatment. A case has been registered in Marihal police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yuvaraj Jadhav Belagavi Belagavi accident
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp