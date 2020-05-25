Two women killed, one critical after 'car driven by BJP party worker' rammed into them in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two women were killed on the spot while one woman was severely injured when a car rammed into them at Mutaga village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday late night. A BJP party worker was allegedly driving the car that rammed into the three women who were just on a post-meal walk.



The deceased woman was identified as Vidya Patil (45) and Savita Balu Patil (47) - both residents of Mutaga village.

The third woman named Shanta Chougule is said to be in critical condition and is under treatment in a district hospital.

At the same time, BJP party worker Yuvaraj Jadhav who was driving the car in full speed has allegedly hit them.

The local residents immediately taken the injured to district hospital. Two women died in the middle of treatment. A case has been registered in Marihal police station.