Youth suicide case: MP Shobha Karandlaje clarifies after controversial tweet goes viral

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Hours after a youth who jumped into Nethravathi river was rescued by a group of Muslim youth, a tweet from a parody account of BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje went viral.

MLA U T Khader reacted to the controversial tweet and demanded clarification.

It may be recalled that on Sunday a youth named Nishanth from Kalladka jumped into river Nethravathi near Panemanglore.

Few muslim youth celebrating Eid jumped into the water and rescued him. However Nishanth was declared dead later.

In the controversial tweet made in the name of Shobha Karandlaje, it was alleged that jihadis' had killed a Hindu activist named Nishanth and had requested Amit Shah to take action against the culprits.

However, Shobha Karandlaje in a tweet clarified that it was not her who tweeted it and blamed 'jihadi Congress' role in spreading false information.