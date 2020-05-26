14 cops test positive, PPE mooted for those working on frontline

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Home Department is facing a new challenge. As many as 14 policemen tested positive in the last few weeks and at least 585, who are the primary contacts, are in quarantine. Not just this, four of the family members of policemen also tested positive and 134 family members are in quarantine. In Dakshina Kannada, three police stations have been sealed.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior officials are now insisting that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits be provided to these people who are working in frontline and are vulnerable to Covid-19.

Ever since the lockdown was announced due to Covid-19, thousands of policemen and policewomen were deputed dayand night at checkposts, containment zones, near hospitals and other places where there were

corona patients.

A high-level meeting was convened by the Home Minister along with DG and IG Praveen ood and other senior officials recently, where the minister had directed compulsory Covid-19 testing for police personnel working at checkposts and in containment zones.

Testing is also mandatory for their family members. These police personnel should be given cotton gloves, masks, shields and PPE kits.The minister also directed that jackets, masks, shields and gloves be given to the traffic police.

The other measures include fumigation in the police stations and police colony, random Covid-19 test for residents and other staff.

The minister inspected the specially designed mobile van for police who are on deputation at checkposts .

In Bengaluru, a policeman with the City Armed Reserve posted for Covid-19 special duty as a jeep driver with Chamarajpet police tested positive. Also, a police personnel with Frazer Town traffic police station tested positive.