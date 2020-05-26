STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

14 cops test positive, PPE mooted for those working on frontline

The other measures include fumigation in the police stations and police colony, random Covid-19 test for residents and other staff.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Four of the family members of policemen also tested positive and 134 family members are in quarantine | express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Home Department is facing a new challenge. As many as 14 policemen tested positive in the last few weeks and at least 585, who are the primary contacts, are in quarantine. Not just this, four of the family members of policemen also tested positive and 134 family members are in quarantine. In Dakshina Kannada, three police stations have been sealed.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior officials are now insisting that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits be provided to these people who are working in frontline and are vulnerable to Covid-19.

Ever since the lockdown was announced due to Covid-19, thousands of policemen and policewomen were deputed dayand night at checkposts, containment zones, near hospitals and other places where there were
corona patients.

A high-level meeting was convened by the Home Minister along with DG and IG Praveen ood and other senior officials recently, where the minister had directed compulsory Covid-19 testing for police personnel working at checkposts and in containment zones.

Testing is also mandatory for their family members. These police personnel should be given cotton gloves, masks, shields and PPE kits.The minister also directed that jackets, masks, shields and gloves be given to the traffic police.

The other measures include fumigation in the police stations and police colony, random Covid-19 test for residents and other staff.

The minister inspected the specially designed mobile van for police who are on deputation at checkposts .
In Bengaluru, a policeman with the City Armed Reserve posted for Covid-19 special duty as a jeep driver with Chamarajpet police tested positive. Also, a police personnel  with Frazer Town traffic police station tested positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
policemen COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp