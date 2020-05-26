16-year-old migrant worker delivers baby in Kalaburagi quarantine center

By Express News Service

Kalaburagi: A 16-year-old migrant labourer delivered a baby in the quarantine centre of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the minor migrant labourer had returned to Kalaburagi district from Somanahalli village of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra few days back and was kept in Institutional Quarantine Centre opened at the Government pre-metric residential school situated at Maddi locality of Shahabad taluk.

Shahabad Tahasildar Suresh Varma has confirmed the incident to The New Indian Express and said that the family of the girl including her mother and brother had gone to Somanahalli for work.

All the three were in institutional quarantine. Suresh Varma said that the mother and the baby have been admitted to community hospital of Shahabad now.