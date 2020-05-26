STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

76 travellers test positive as corona cases touch 2,182

In Kalaburagi, 16 returnees from Maharashtra tested positive, while Yadgir had 15 such cases.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state reported 93 COVID positive cases on Monday, of which 69 travelled from Maharashtra, two from UAE, one from Muscat, two from Tamil Nadu, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi. The tally now stands at 2,182.

With two deaths, of a 55-year-old woman from Bengaluru Rural and a 43-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, the toll now has gone up to 44. The woman was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and admitted on May 19. She died due to ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) on Sunday night. The man, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, was admitted on Saturday and died the same day. His test results came positive on Monday.

Udupi district reported the highest number of 32 cases. Of them, two returned from the UAE, one was suffering from Influenza Like Illness, one was the contact of a former patient, another a resident of a containment zone and the rest are all travellers from Maharashtra.

In Kalaburagi, 16 returnees from Maharashtra tested positive, while Yadgir had 15 such cases. Bengaluru reported eight cases, three of whom are contacts of Patient 1930, one is from Padarayanapura containment zone, one returned from Maharashtra and another from the UK. One SARI case was reported from DG Halli and another person, who was the contact of Patient 1659, tested positive from Lakkasandra.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said, “Following a fresh positive case in DJ Halli, BBMP will mark it as a containment zone. Already, 35 primary contacts of the patient have been quarantined and we are deciding on the area to be demarcated for containment.”

Three Maharashtra returnees tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, while one patient’s contact is still being traced. A woman and two boys who were contacts of three other patients, as well as a male traveller from Maharashtra tested positive in Dharwad. A man with a travel history to Tamil Nadu and a primary contact of a patient tested positive in Kolar. One Maharashtra returnee and one contact of patient 869 tested positive in Mandya. Single cases were reported from Belagavi, Bidar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Hassan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Karnataka
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp