76 travellers test positive as corona cases touch 2,182

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state reported 93 COVID positive cases on Monday, of which 69 travelled from Maharashtra, two from UAE, one from Muscat, two from Tamil Nadu, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi. The tally now stands at 2,182.

With two deaths, of a 55-year-old woman from Bengaluru Rural and a 43-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada, the toll now has gone up to 44. The woman was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and admitted on May 19. She died due to ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome) on Sunday night. The man, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, was admitted on Saturday and died the same day. His test results came positive on Monday.

Udupi district reported the highest number of 32 cases. Of them, two returned from the UAE, one was suffering from Influenza Like Illness, one was the contact of a former patient, another a resident of a containment zone and the rest are all travellers from Maharashtra.

In Kalaburagi, 16 returnees from Maharashtra tested positive, while Yadgir had 15 such cases. Bengaluru reported eight cases, three of whom are contacts of Patient 1930, one is from Padarayanapura containment zone, one returned from Maharashtra and another from the UK. One SARI case was reported from DG Halli and another person, who was the contact of Patient 1659, tested positive from Lakkasandra.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said, “Following a fresh positive case in DJ Halli, BBMP will mark it as a containment zone. Already, 35 primary contacts of the patient have been quarantined and we are deciding on the area to be demarcated for containment.”

Three Maharashtra returnees tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, while one patient’s contact is still being traced. A woman and two boys who were contacts of three other patients, as well as a male traveller from Maharashtra tested positive in Dharwad. A man with a travel history to Tamil Nadu and a primary contact of a patient tested positive in Kolar. One Maharashtra returnee and one contact of patient 869 tested positive in Mandya. Single cases were reported from Belagavi, Bidar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Hassan.