STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka seeks Centre's approval for three education TV channels

Minister Suresh Kumar wrote to the central minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, seeking approval for exclusive channels to teach through the TV. 

Published: 26th May 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Television, TV

For representational purposes.

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While various central agencies such as the NCERT have proposed exit models for resumption of academic activity, the state education department is looking at alternate modes of education - one of which is teaching through television.

In the regard, minister of primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar wrote to the central minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, seeking approval for exclusive channels to teach through television.

He sought minimum three channels for the department of public instruction, the government of Karnataka, and on the government's Doordarshan network, citing that the government schools run in nine regional languages including English, Kannada and Urdu, and could "cater to all students, considering a long term stratergy to run the schools by maintainting social distancing."

The department has made arrangement for inhouse content creation by teachers, and has also been assured time slots of six hours in the existing chandana channel on a cost basis.

Suresh said, television was one of the best mediums to learn at home.

The department in a survey, learnt that of the various ICT infrastructure, such as smart phones, etc, television was the most pervasive with more than 95 percent of the households having a television set at their home.

Locals have been apprehensive over this move -- "TV is not an interactive medium and cannot provide two way interaction," said a social media user, while another condemned the quality of online system of education as well.

Suresh however did not announce on the commencement of schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka education Karnataka TV channel TV for education
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp