STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Solo travel, small resorts new ideal? Karnataka's tourism industry plans restart amid COVID-19 reality

Local travel and clean properties with lesser structures will be key factors for tourism in the coming days, feel experts.

Published: 26th May 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

solo traveller, hiker

For representational purposes

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It's a re-look and re-launch time for the tourism industry in Karnataka. The state that goes with a tagline 'One State, Many Worlds' offers remarkable options in tourism, ranging from wildlife safaris to beach, has witnessed a total shutdown of activities in the last two months.

At one end, major hotels that survived due to tourism are shutting down, smaller resorts and homestays are all set to serve tourists in the coming months.

Local travel and clean properties with lesser structures will be key factors for tourism in the coming days, feel experts.

During a recently held informal meeting of homestay owners in North Karnataka, especially those from Dandeli, Joida and Khanapur regions, it has been decided to re-look into the hospitality sector that is active in parts of Western Ghats.

Once people start travelling, it will come to know how best they can be accommodated and how confidently they can stay without any fear for virus attack.

Amruth Joshi, writer and travel expert from Hubballi, pointed out that the local travel will gain popularity among tourists.

"In the near future, the local travel holds key for revival of the tourism sector. Homestays and resorts along the Western Ghat areas may be preferred as these are less crowded points.

"Many current rules of hospitality sector will be either modified or improvised as per the requirement of tourists, who will come post-Covid-19 scare. At present, people will think twice before making any leisure trip and hence, the onus is on the service providers on how best they can convince tourists," he said.

Mahesh Kumar, owner of a homestay in Dandeli, said many owners have halted expansion plans post-lockdown and those who have taken properties on lease are in big trouble due to fall in business.

"Tourists will have several queries post-Covid-19 pandemic. We are already getting queries for properties in forest areas. In the coming days, we may lay down a few rules such as making tourists get their own towels and providing them with new bedspreads and pillow covers to ease apprehension among visitors," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka tourism industry COVID 19 Karnataka tourism Karnataka coronavirus cases coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp