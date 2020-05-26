Solo travel, small resorts new ideal? Karnataka's tourism industry plans restart amid COVID-19 reality

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It's a re-look and re-launch time for the tourism industry in Karnataka. The state that goes with a tagline 'One State, Many Worlds' offers remarkable options in tourism, ranging from wildlife safaris to beach, has witnessed a total shutdown of activities in the last two months.

At one end, major hotels that survived due to tourism are shutting down, smaller resorts and homestays are all set to serve tourists in the coming months.

Local travel and clean properties with lesser structures will be key factors for tourism in the coming days, feel experts.

During a recently held informal meeting of homestay owners in North Karnataka, especially those from Dandeli, Joida and Khanapur regions, it has been decided to re-look into the hospitality sector that is active in parts of Western Ghats.

Once people start travelling, it will come to know how best they can be accommodated and how confidently they can stay without any fear for virus attack.

Amruth Joshi, writer and travel expert from Hubballi, pointed out that the local travel will gain popularity among tourists.

"In the near future, the local travel holds key for revival of the tourism sector. Homestays and resorts along the Western Ghat areas may be preferred as these are less crowded points.

"Many current rules of hospitality sector will be either modified or improvised as per the requirement of tourists, who will come post-Covid-19 scare. At present, people will think twice before making any leisure trip and hence, the onus is on the service providers on how best they can convince tourists," he said.

Mahesh Kumar, owner of a homestay in Dandeli, said many owners have halted expansion plans post-lockdown and those who have taken properties on lease are in big trouble due to fall in business.

"Tourists will have several queries post-Covid-19 pandemic. We are already getting queries for properties in forest areas. In the coming days, we may lay down a few rules such as making tourists get their own towels and providing them with new bedspreads and pillow covers to ease apprehension among visitors," he said.

