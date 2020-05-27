Complete lessons online in a week, colleges told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed higher education department officials to ensure that colleges complete their syllabus by conducting online classes, and prepare students to face online examinations so they don’t suffer due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown. Nearly 79% of the syllabus in many higher educational institutions had been completed before the lockdown was imposed in March, the CM said after a review meeting with higher education department officials.

He expressed optimism that the remaining portion, too, would be completed by this weekend by conducting online classes. The CM also directed the officials to consider conducting online classes for PU college students too. Most schools and colleges in the state are conducting online classes.Officials told the CM that over 30,000 online sessions had been held by different colleges across the state through online platforms, which were also used to reach out to over 2 lakh students preparing for different entrance examinations, including CET for professional courses in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said they are following the UGC guidelines, and the colleges have been directed to complete academic activities for this year by June 15. The summer vacation will be shortened, he said.The DyCM said the state government had noted that there are 13 assembly segments in the state with no government colleges, and the government was seeking to relocate six first grade colleges from adjoining constituencies which have more than one college.

INVITATION TO PM

DyCM Ashwath Narayan said the government is planning to invite PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Babasaheb School of Economics, after the lockdown restrictions are eased.