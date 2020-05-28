Fewer Shramik trains leave Karnataka as demand slackens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railway Zone ran just two Shramik Special trains on Wednesday, one from Tamil Nadu’s Hosur railway station to Muzaffarpur in Bihar and the second from City Railway Station in Bengaluru to Jodhpur. On Tuesday as well, only three migrant special trains were run.

“Low demand from migrants, as well as reluctance from both West Bengal and Odisha state governments, has made them decide to reduce the number of trains to be run from Karnataka,” said officials. A senior SWR official said that five trains scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled as West Bengal was not willing to take in the migrants on the trains.

An SWR release said, “Railways is running trains as planned and advised by the state government.”

Meanwhile, SWR will run the following special trains from June 1: KSR Bangalore-Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru (daily); Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Town-Yesvantpur (daily); Vasco-Da-Gama/Hubballi-Hazrat Nizammudin-Vasco/Hubballi (daily); Hazrat Nizammudin-Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizammudin (bi-weekly); KSR Bengaluru-Danapur-KSR Bengaluru (daily); Mumbai CSMT-KSR Bengaluru-Mumbai CSMT (daily; Howrah-Yesvantpur -Howrah (five days a week); Mumbai CSMT-Gadag-Mumbai-CSMT (daily)