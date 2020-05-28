Hassan: seven new containment zones in district

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The district administration has sealed off seven places and declared them containment zones in Hassan district — Arsikere Town police station, the training block of KSRP battalion near Gadenahalli, the police quarters, the Housing Board in Holenarasipur, Northern Extension, Vishveshwaraiah Extension and Indirangar of Satyavangala Extension have been sealed. Twelve fresh Covid cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally up to 136 in the district.