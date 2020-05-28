STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka records 135 COVID-19 cases taking state tally to 2418

Primary and Secondary Education Minsiter, Suresh Kumar revealed that ICMR has approved 60 laboratories for testing in the state.

Emergency workers transfer an elderly patient, suspected of having COVID-19

Emergency workers transfer an elderly patient, suspected of having COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded 135 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total tally of cases to 2418 while there were three deaths recorded in districts like Yadgiri, Bidar and Vijaypura, bringing the total death count to 47 which also included two non covid cases. 17 people were discharged taking the total count so far to 781.

In Yadgiri, Patient 2301, 69-year-old female patient, returnee from Maharashtra was brought dead to designated hospital on May 20 and the swabs were collected later, after which the patient was tested positive.

While in Bidar, Patient 1712, a 40-year-old male patient was diagnosed with SARI, complaints of fever, cough, breathlessness and was a known case of diabetes mellitus.

However the patient died on May 27. In Vijaypura district, Patient 2011, 82-year-old male patient, was admitted to hospital with complaints of fever, cough , chest pain and breathlessness and the patient died on May 26.

However Primary and Secondary Education Minsiter, Suresh Kumar revealed that ICMR has approved 60 laboratories for testing in the state. " In the month of February, we had one testing centre that was National Institute of Viorlogy, Bengaluru, then by the end of March we added six more and in April end we had 17. And now we have reached 60."

The state even performed the highest testing on Wednesday, with 12,694 tests. " In the month fo March we had tested 2308 samples and and in April there were 55,034 samples tested and so far in May, we have done 1,79,397 have achieved, which shows a good number."

However among the 135 positive, 118 are travel history cases, where 116 have inter state travel history and  two have international travel history and the others are contacts of previous patients.

The highest number of cases were from Kalaburagi district recording 28 positive cases, followed by 16 cases from Yadgiri and 15 cases from Hassan and all the patients were returnees from Maharashtra.

Bidar came next in the list with 13 cases , wherein 11 were returnees from Maharashtra while one  was a contact of patient 2318. And Dakshin Kannada with 11 cases had patients who were returnees from Maharashtra.

Udupi recorded 9 cases who were also returnees from Maharastra and six cases were from Bengaluru Urban, two with internation travel history to Nepal and UAE, other two who were returnees from Tamil Nadu, one a returnee from Maharashtra and the othe one contact of previous patient. And Davengere also with six cases had patients who were contacts of previous patients.

Raichur had five cases and four cases were from Chikkaballapura were returnees from Maharashtra and Belgavi also with four cases had two cases who were returnees from Mharashtra, one from Kerala and the other from Delhi.

Three cases from Chikkamagaluru and Vijaypura were also returnees from Maharashtra. Bengaluru Rural had two cases, contacts of previous patients.

A case of Kolar had returnees from Haveri and Davengere, one case from Bidar and Tumakur and Mandya who are returnees from Maharashtra, one from Ballari, a returnee from Uttar Pradesh.

