Kolar farmers fear locust invasion after video goes viral, officials say they're grasshoppers

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Identified as drought prone for several years, Kolar has been battling an acute water shortage. Already on edge, farmers were left even more anxious after videos of an alleged locust invasion went viral.

On Wednesday evening, a farmer residing near the Dimba-Kolar-Bangarpet main road posted a few photos and videos showing what he feared to be locusts. Immediately, on the direction of Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama, a team of officials rushed to the spot and confirmed that they were not locusts.

Sathyabhama said there was no need to worry, adding that farmers can carry on with their agricultural activities as good rain has been reported in various parts of the district.

Giving details, Dr H K Shiva Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture, said the team of members from the Central Integrated Test Management who visited the spot verified that they were grasshoppers.

Shiva Kumar said they are normally found during this season and their life cycle is about one-and-a-half to two months. Usually, they lay about 100 to 150 egg pods but this time around 500 to 600 egg pods hatched causing panic among farmers.

Chandranna of Dimba village said they had grown crops with great difficulty in spite of the water shortage. When they saw the large insects, they were worried that locusts had entered the district before officials made the clarification.

Shankarappa of the neighbouring village, Dodda Hasala, said the message spread like wild fire, leaving the entire farming community of the district worried.