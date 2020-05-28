STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kolar farmers fear locust invasion after video goes viral, officials say they're grasshoppers

Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama said there was no need to worry, adding that farmers can carry on with their agricultural activities as good rain has been reported in various parts of the district

Published: 28th May 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

locust

Locusts have been entering many states of India raising alarm bells (File Photo | AP)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Identified as drought prone for several years, Kolar has been battling an acute water shortage. Already on edge, farmers were left even more anxious after videos of an alleged locust invasion went viral.

On Wednesday evening, a farmer residing near the Dimba-Kolar-Bangarpet main road posted a few photos and videos showing what he feared to be locusts. Immediately, on the direction of Kolar Deputy Commissioner Sathyabhama, a team of officials rushed to the spot and confirmed that they were not locusts.

Sathyabhama said there was no need to worry, adding that farmers can carry on with their agricultural activities as good rain has been reported in various parts of the district.

Giving details, Dr H K Shiva Kumar, Joint Director of Agriculture, said the team of members from the Central Integrated Test Management who visited the spot verified that they were grasshoppers.

Shiva Kumar said they are normally found during this season and their life cycle is about one-and-a-half to two months. Usually, they lay about 100 to 150 egg pods but this time around 500 to 600 egg pods hatched causing panic among farmers.

Chandranna of Dimba village said they had grown crops with great difficulty in spite of the water shortage. When they saw the large insects, they were worried that locusts had entered the district before officials made the clarification.

Shankarappa of the neighbouring village, Dodda Hasala, said the message spread like wild fire, leaving the entire farming community of the district worried.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locust attack Grasshopper Kolar
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp