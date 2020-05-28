STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Suggestions sought for more stringent Anti-Defection Law

Suggestions can be sent to the assembly secretary’s office before June 10. 

Published: 28th May 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For those complaining about erosion of values in politics, especially due to party-hopping by elected representatives, here is an opportunity to give their suggestions to strengthen the Anti-Defection Law. State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has sought suggestions from political leaders, experts and the general public on the matter. Suggestions can be sent to the assembly secretary’s office before June 10. 

Kageri, who is part of a three-member committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to suggest measures to strengthen the law will hold a meeting with elected representatives in Karnataka on Thursday. “The process has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the report will be submitted to the Lok Sabha speaker soon,” Kageri said here on Wednesday. The report will be placed before the Lok Sabha. Kageri said suggestions will be discussed with other members of the committee and taken into consideration when it prepares the report. 

Party-hopping has been a big menace since the 1960s and several steps have been taken to deal with it. This is an effort to further strengthen the Anti-Defection Law under the Schedule 10 of the Constitution, he said. The Anti-Defection Law and its efficacy was debated extensively last year when rebel Congress and JDS legislators resigned from their parties and assembly membership to support the formation of the BJP government in Karnataka. They had challenged the then Speaker’s decision of disqualifying them in the apex court. The Speaker’s order was upheld, but they were allowed to contest the subsequent bypolls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-defection law Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp