Working out? Take off that mask first or stay indoors, advise doctors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parks being opened to the public amid lockdown relaxations in the state came as a big relief to fitness enthusiasts and to those who love being outdoors.

Many have been wearing masks and heading to parks to get their daily dose of exercise, however, health professionals point out that wearing masks while working out can be risky.

News of a runner whose lungs collapsed while running with a mask on recently, caused much concern among healthcare workers, with experts saying that sticking to indoor exercises is the best way forward during the COVID outbreak.

Dr Manohar KN, consultant physician, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, a fitness enthusiast himself, told The New Indian Express that he felt uneasy and breathless within 30 minutes of running with a mask on.

“For those who love outdoor exercises, it is important to note that wearing a mask results in obstructions in the breathing pattern and limited intake of air. Though triple-layer masks are effective in avoiding contracting the virus, it is not advisable to wear them while running or cycling. A person can suffer from shortness of breath and dizziness. Loose bandanas are better, or people should go for walks when there are fewer people around. However, exercising indoors is the best option right now,” he said.

Dr Ravindra Mehta M, senior consultant and HOD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality, Jayanagar, said that there are chances of pneumothorax — or collapsed lungs — if one exercises with a mask on.

“If a person’s lungs are weak already, there are higher chances of lungs collapsing. When you blow against a mask and the pressure blows back, there is a possibility of this happening.”

Wearing masks and exercising leads to excess load on the respiratory muscles, says Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital.

“People should avoid stepping out in public places and stick to exercising indoors or in places where there are very few people,” he said.

Dryness of the mouth is another issue caused by exercising with a mask on, says Dr Sachin Kumar, senior consultant and head, Department of Pulmonology, Sakra World Hospital.