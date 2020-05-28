STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Working out? Take off that mask first or stay indoors, advise doctors

Parks being opened to the public amid lockdown relaxations in the state came as a big relief to fitness enthusiasts and to those who love being outdoors.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

mask seller, Chennai coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parks being opened to the public amid lockdown relaxations in the state came as a big relief to fitness enthusiasts and to those who love being outdoors.

Many have been wearing masks and heading to parks to get their daily dose of exercise, however, health professionals point out that wearing masks while working out can be risky.

News of a runner whose lungs collapsed while running with a mask on recently, caused much concern among healthcare workers, with experts saying that sticking to indoor exercises is the best way forward during the COVID outbreak. 

Dr Manohar KN, consultant physician, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, a fitness enthusiast himself, told The New Indian Express that he felt uneasy and breathless within 30 minutes of running with a mask on.

“For those who love outdoor exercises, it is important to note that wearing a mask results in obstructions in the breathing pattern and limited intake of air. Though triple-layer masks are effective in avoiding contracting the virus, it is not advisable to wear them while running or cycling. A person can suffer from shortness of breath and dizziness. Loose bandanas are better, or people should go for walks when there are fewer people around. However, exercising indoors is the best option right now,” he said. 

Dr Ravindra Mehta M, senior consultant and HOD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality, Jayanagar, said that there are chances of pneumothorax — or collapsed lungs — if one exercises with a mask on.

“If a person’s lungs are weak already, there are higher chances of lungs collapsing. When you blow against a mask and the pressure blows back, there is a possibility of this happening.”

Wearing masks and exercising leads to excess load on the respiratory muscles, says Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital.

“People should avoid stepping out in public places and stick to exercising indoors or in places where there are very few people,” he said. 

Dryness of the mouth is another issue caused by exercising with a mask on, says Dr Sachin Kumar, senior consultant and head, Department of Pulmonology, Sakra World Hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 N-95 Masks
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp