14 to 7: Quarantine days cut for asymptomatic travellers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reducing the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period at hotels and other institutions for international and interstate travellers from high-prevalence states, the Karnataka government has decided that those who are asymptomatic can be discharged without a Covid-19 test after seven days, but after a medical checkup. The high-prevalence states include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

A circular from the health department says the traveller will be permitted to go home after thermal screening reading is below 37.5 degrees Celsius, and pulse oximetry reading is more than 94 per cent. People aged over 60 and those with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart ailments and renal disease are required to be clinically evaluated, prior to shifting them home. All such travellers will be mandatorily home-quarantined for seven days, with a hand stamp and entry in the Quarantine Watch app. “This has been advised by our expert committee.

There isn’t enough space in hotels and more travellers are coming in. For vulnerable categories like pregnant women, we have identified one private hospital where the Covid-19 test will be done, so they can be homequarantined,” said Additional Chief Secretary, health department, Jawaid Akhtar. “The Centre has also reduced institutional quarantine from 14 to 7 days, and new literature shows that 14 days is not necessary. Studies have also shown that asymptomatic persons transmitting the virus is rare,” Akhtar added.

Those from states other than high-prevalence ones will be put under 14 days home quarantine and testing will be done if they develop symptoms during this time. A person who transits through the airport in a high-risk state will also be home-quarantined for 14 days. Medical professionals and sanitation personnel will be in home quarantine, and ministers on official duty will be referred to home quarantine for 14 days. Inter-district travellers don’t need to be quarantined.

22 AIR PASSENGERS +VE, STRICT MEASURES LIKELY

Kumar Vikram : At least 22 air passengers tested positive for Covid-19 since Monday, when the country saw a resumption of domestic flight operations, amid confusion and chaos at airports. Seeing the rising number of such cases, stringent guidelines are likely by some states, with Goa and Karnataka having already taken the initiative. Goa has already called for compulsory testing of all arriving passengers, unless they are able to produce a negative testcertificate, while Karnataka on Thursday requested the Centre to reduce the number of flights coming from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.