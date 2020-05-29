STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh hope: 53 discharged in a single day

All 24 cases from Dakshina Kannada and 12 cases in Bidar were people from Maharashtra. Six patients’ contacts are still being traced in Hassan.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:12 AM

Police officials seal down Kasturi Nagar in Kolar on Thursday, following a Covid-19 positive case in the area | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 115 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 2,533. Eighty five patients are travellers from Maharashtra, one from UAE, one from Kerala, two from Telangana and eight from Tamil Nadu. “Fifty-three patients were discharged today, with 834 discharges in all. A total of 115 cases were registered on Thursday, of which 97 patients are from other states and countries — only 18 cases are local contacts.

The fatality rate stands at 1.85 percent right now. The highest number of cases was reported from Udupi — 29, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 24 cases, Hassan with 13, Bidar with 12 and Bengaluru Urban with nine,” said Minister Suresh Kumar. The discharges on Thursday include 13 from Davanagere, 12 from Dakshina Kannada, nine from Vijayapura, nine from Yadgir, five from Gadag, three from Belagavi, and one from Bagalkot and Mysuru each. No deaths were reported on Thursday.

All 24 cases from Dakshina Kannada and 12 cases in Bidar were people from Maharashtra. Six patients’ contacts are still being traced in Hassan. Two people from Tamil Nadu were contacts of existing patients. Six contacts of patient 1240 in Madina Nagar in Mangammanapalya, two returnees from UAE and Qatar, and one SARI case are among the cases reported in Bengaluru Urban.

Agrahara Dasarahalli was added to the containment zone list on Thursday. Officials from the health department and BBMP have extended the containment zone period in Mangammanapalya to June 23, as 14 cases have been reported from there. Two cases from Vijayapura, four from Haveri and five from Kalaburagi were again Maharashtra-returnees. A traveller from Delhi and two travellers from Maharashra tested positive in Chikkamagaluru. Six from Tamil Nadu tested positive in Chitradurga, and seven from Maharashtra tested positive in Yadgir.

