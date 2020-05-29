STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra continues to add to Karnataka's COVID-19 tally; 178 new cases reported

With 47 deaths and 869 discharges, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Published: 29th May 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Coronavirus

With 47 deaths and 869 discharges, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the department said in its mid-day bulletin. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 as returnees from neighboring Maharashtra continue to add to the state's tally, taking the total number of infections to 2,711, the health department said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 156 are returnees from Maharashtra.

With 47 deaths and 869 discharges, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

Other than returnees from Maharashtra, the 178 cases include five, who have come from Delhi, and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

While one is with international travel history from Ireland.

Remaining cases include- four who are contacts of patients who earlier tested positive, and one each with history of ILI and SARI.

The contact history of five others are still being traced.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Raichur accounting for 62, followed by Yadgir 60, 15 each from Udupi and Kalaburagi, Bengaluru urban 10, four each from Davangere and Chikkaballapura, two each from Mandya and Mysuru, and one each from Bengaluru rural, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Dharwad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus Karnataka coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp