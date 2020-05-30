248 new cases in Karnataka; biggest spike so far

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In yet another record spike for a single day, Karnataka saw 248 Covid-positive cases on Friday, taking the total count to 2,781.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials collect details of passengers arriving at Kempegowda Bus Station, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another record spike for a single day, Karnataka saw 248 Covid-positive cases on Friday, taking the total count to 2,781. Of these, a whopping 208 people were returnees from Maharashtra, 15 of whom travelled to Udupi, 60 to Yadgiri, 61 to Kalaburagi, two to Mandya, 62 to Raichur and four people to Vijayapura.

The alarming numbers are because of a surge of people returning from other states, especially high-prevalence zones. But with the suspension of economic activity no longer an option, the government’s focus now seems to be educating citizens about the necessity of social distancing and maintaining hygiene.
This is the second time that the state is crossing the 200-mark on a single day. On May 23, 216 cases were reported. 

The toll too rose to 48 cases on Friday with a 50-year-old woman from Chikkaballapur becoming the latest fatality. The woman, who had suffered a head injury in a road accident and was admitted to a private hospital on May 24, was later shifted to Bengalure due to acute kidney injury and pneumonia. She tested positive on Thursday. 

Bengaluru Urban district added 12 cases including one returning from Andhra Pradesh, three from Delhi and one from Tamil Nadu, while contact tracing of seven others is on. Imran Pasha (40), the JDS corporator from Padarayanapura, was among those who tested positive on Friday, despite not showing any symptoms. The locality is sealed since April after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases. There are 25 active cases in Padarayanapura currently. A total of 64 cases were reported as per the BBMP war room data.

60 recover in state, total 894

BENGALURU Rural district saw one case of ILI while Davanagere recorded three patients who are primary contacts of a patient and one ILI case. Mysuru saw one returnee from Rajasthan and another from Ireland testing positive. While Shivamogga and Chitradurga registered one case each, Chikkamagaluru saw two cases, all who had returned from Delhi.

In Hassan district, three primary contacts and one secondary contact of Covid patients, and one person from a containment zone, tested positive on Friday. A man from Delhi and another from Maharashtra tested positive in Tumakuru. In Ballari, eight people who arrived from Rajasthan and one from Gujarat tested positive. As many as 60 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 894.

Comments

