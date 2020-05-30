STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka government withdraws complete Sunday shutdown order

According to the Government Order (GO) issued on Saturday,  the decision was taken after receiving feedback from various sectors.

Published: 30th May 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

While BMTC has some crowd KSRTC hardly has any takers on Friday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has withdrawn its earlier order imposing complete shutdown on Sunday. All services that are functional through the week will be allowed on Sunday, from 7 am to 7 pm.

According to the Government Order (GO) issued on Saturday,  the decision was taken after receiving feedback from various sectors.

As the state is preparing to open up all economic activities post lockdown 4.0 that will end on May 31, representatives of various industry organizations have appealed to the government to allow them to resume their activities. 

In lockdown 4.0, the state government had imposed restrictions on certain activities from May 18 to May 31 and also complete shutdown, except essentials on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the state government is awaiting guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take decisions on opening all economic activities after June 1. 

For now, the state government is keen on taking initiatives to revive economic activities even as it continues to take measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few days, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have increased significantly. 

Over 80 per cent of those tested positive in the last few days had returned from high-prevalence states, including Maharashtra.

On Friday, Karnataka reported a record 248 cases taking the total tally to 2,781.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka lockdown Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp