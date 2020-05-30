COVID-19: Karnataka government withdraws complete Sunday shutdown order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has withdrawn its earlier order imposing complete shutdown on Sunday. All services that are functional through the week will be allowed on Sunday, from 7 am to 7 pm.

According to the Government Order (GO) issued on Saturday, the decision was taken after receiving feedback from various sectors.

As the state is preparing to open up all economic activities post lockdown 4.0 that will end on May 31, representatives of various industry organizations have appealed to the government to allow them to resume their activities.

In lockdown 4.0, the state government had imposed restrictions on certain activities from May 18 to May 31 and also complete shutdown, except essentials on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the state government is awaiting guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take decisions on opening all economic activities after June 1.

For now, the state government is keen on taking initiatives to revive economic activities even as it continues to take measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few days, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have increased significantly.

Over 80 per cent of those tested positive in the last few days had returned from high-prevalence states, including Maharashtra.

On Friday, Karnataka reported a record 248 cases taking the total tally to 2,781.