Travellers must pay Rs 650 for test by private labs

The State has decided to conduct the Covid-19 test on specific groups of passengers, and utilise the private labs to the maximum extent, as they are running at suboptimal level.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: MEGHANA SASTRY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State has decided to conduct the Covid-19 test on specific groups of passengers, and utilise the private labs to the maximum extent, as they are running at a suboptimal level. Each lab has been assigned either international, domestic or inter-state rail passengers. They will have to collect swabs at the airport, railway station or hotel, and conduct the test for a fee of Rs 650, to be borne by the traveller. Pooling method of testing will be adopted.

A meeting was held with private lab authorities to ascertain their readiness to collect swabs and conduct RTPCR tests for air and rail passengers within 24 hours. The space for swab collection will be set up at airports and railway stations. There is a limitation on the institution quarantine capacity available with BBMP and other districts.

All passengers from high-risk states cannot be quarantined for 7 days in hotels or lodges. This is due to the fact that many migrant workers in the hospitality sector have left for their home states, said a statement by the commissioner of health and family welfare. This is also being done to ensure that special categories, like senior citizens and pregnant women, leave for home quarantine after giving their samples at the swab collection centre. There is, however, no change in the quarantine policy.

