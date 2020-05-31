STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown 5.0: New norms issued for places of worship in Karnataka

The Muzrai department also issued guidelines for temples, like mandatory face masks, sanitisation of sanctum sanctorum and thermal screening.

ISKCON Temple located at Rajaji Nagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru was shut on March 18 till further orders for the common people. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With places of worship expected to reopen on June 8, the Karnataka State Minorities Commission has released guidelines for mosques and dargahs, that include social distancing, temperature testing and compulsory hand washing.

Abdul Azeem, commission chairman said, "Everyone will have to maintain one-metre distance and carry their prayer mats. They will all be scanned and Farz prayers will be held for 10-15 minutes.Friday prayers should be completed within 20 minutes."

Distribution of tabarukh, shaking hands, and overcrowding inside mosques will not be allowed.  The Muzrai department also issued guidelines for temples, like mandatory face masks, sanitisation of sanctum sanctorum and thermal screening.

In a letter, the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department mentioned that while temple authorities and devotees should wear masks , priests, helpers and workers are exempt, in the core area of the temple.

"Devotees should be scanned using infrared thermometers at the temple entrance, and must be given hand sanitiser. The temple trust is expected to bear the expenses," it added.

