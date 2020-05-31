STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka seeks Centre's help to bring back engineers stranded in New Zealand

Altogether 12 engineers working with the Karnataka Water Resources Department are stranded in New Zealand due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Published: 31st May 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. (File Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Altogether 12 engineers working with the Karnataka Water Resources Department are stranded in New Zealand due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government has sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's help to bring them back to Karnataka.

The engineers went to New Zealand to attend a training session on hydrology at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) from March 3 to March 20. They were scheduled to take a return flight on March 23.

"Due to the lockdown, the engineers are forced to stay back. Their families are putting immense pressure on the water resources department to arrange for their return as the female engineers have children between the ages of two and seven. The parents of these engineers are panicking," Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi stated in a letter to Jaishankar.

The engineers' families are calling the department seeking help to ensure their return and the engineers stranded in New Zealand too have sent mails mentioning the difficulties they are facing psychologically, the minister stated. The minister requested the MEA to bring them back on a flight scheduled on June 7, 2020, from Auckland to Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Water Resources Department New Zealand Karnataka engineers NZ NIWA Ramesh Jarkiholi
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp