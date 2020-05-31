STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KSA disappointed as swimming pools remain closed

Noted coach Nihar Ameen feels the government is not able to differentiate between recreational and competitive swimming.

Published: 31st May 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool stadium

A closed swimming pool stadium. (Photo | EPS/ Ashwin prasath)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Swimming Association’s (KSA) wait to restart activities has got longer. On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs reiterated that swimming pools across the country will remain closed.

This is disappointing for the state body which has been requesting the state government to relax restrictions on using pools.

"We saw the guidelines and are disappointed with this. I have no problem with the ministry not giving permission for swimming in general. But they should have made a special provision for competitive swimmers at certain levels. However, we are still going to pursue this," said KSA president Gopal Hosur.
Before the ministry announcement, the KSA held an online media conference on Saturday, where it stressed on the importance of getting established swimmers back in the pool. There was a video presentation also, featuring star swimmer Srihari Nataraj among others.

"To our distress and dismay, we have not received any positive response from the state government," Hosur told the media. He added that the KSA, after requesting the government last month to open pools for national and international swimmers in the state, approached them twice more without receiving a response. 

“The demand from the KSA and the swimming fraternity including swimmers, to the state government, is to permit the national and international swimmers to practise,” said Hosur.

Srihari also requested the government for permission to resume swimming. The backstroke specialist, who achieved Tokyo Olympics B mark in 100m last year, is looking to attain A qualification timing. But he has been out of water for more than two months. 

The KSA, meanwhile, will be sharing standard operating procedures to its affiliated centres as well. Besides temperature check and hand sanitisation, pool ladders and starting blocks will be sanitised among others. 

Noted coach Nihar Ameen feels the government is not able to differentiate between recreational and competitive swimming. "A lot of effort has gone in to make this distinction clear. Hundreds of people jumping into a pool with no physical distancing, that is what people think of swimming. But it is completely different when we deal with competitive swimmers. It is a controlled environment, where we can ensure that rules are followed and social distancing is maintained. It is a huge task to convince the government," said Ameen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Swimming Association swimming pools lockdown Coroanvirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp