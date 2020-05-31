Spitting in public now an offence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has banned chewing and spitting of paan and tobacco products at public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department issued the order on Friday stating these acts are an offence under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC, which relate to disobedience, public nuisance and negligent act causing the spread of dangerous diseases.

Violations attract a jail term. Health Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday said chewing and spitting of tobacco products were made an offence under Section 4(2)A of the Karnataka Epidemic Ordinance, 2020 and will be implemented strictly.

The Union ministry in April had asked all states and UTs to take measures to curb public use of tobacco as it increases chances of Coronavirus spread. “The state, as per the powers conferred by the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 Section 4(2) A and Indian Penal Code 1860, has brought in the ban,” Sriramulu said. Strict action will be taken against violaters, he warned.