Drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri complains of back pain, taken to hospital

Published: 01st November 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, was on Sunday taken to a hospital here for check-up after he complained of back pain, sources said.

Bineesh was arrested under the anti-money laundering law on October 29 following which a city court sent him to the agency's custody till November 2.

On Sunday evening, Bineesh reportedly complained of back pain following which he was taken to the Bowring Hospital for check-up.

Meanwhile, Bineesh's advocates alleged that the ED was violating the norms by not allowing them to meet him for atleast an hour a day.

"They are saying he (Bineesh) is fine but we don't know what happened. They have taken him into custody four days back," Renjith Shankar, one of the lawyers said.

"A normal person is not taken for scanning. That means there should be something serious," he said adding he would take up the matter before the court on Monday, when the custody period ends.

The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.

