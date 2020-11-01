Forget flowers, fruit garlands are trendy, cheaper and healthy too!

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want to buy flowers? You may have to think twice. For, heavy rains have affected the supply and the flower prices have soared. But it looks like the supporters of netas are not worried. They are now opting for fruit garlands as they are cheaper than flowers.

In the last 15 days, at least 25 huge apple garlands were sent to RR Nagar alone from the City market, whereas only five to six jumbo-sized flower garlands were sent to that constituency. RR Nagar is going to the polls on November 3.

Political parties are opting for fruit

garlands over those with flowers

The flower market in Krishna Raja Market, popularly known as City market, is one of the biggest ones in Asia. There are around 200 vendors in KR Market who make garlands and sell them. This market was shut for more than five months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and even during post lockdown. It was opened only in September. Even after reopening, there was dull business.

However, the Dasara festival last week spurred their business, and the bypolls too have brought cheer to them. Santosh, a garland maker in KR Market, said at least 25 apple garlands have gone to RR Nagar alone in the last 15 days. Since each garland is some 15 feet long, they need a crane to lift it. He said one such garland will need 80 to 120 kg of apples.

Depending on the quantity of apples used, the rate of garland is fixed – it can even touch Rs 1, 50,000. This time, apple garlands ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 were sold more. Venkatesh, another vendor, said the price of apples is Rs 150 to Rs 170 per kg, while flowers are sold at Rs 300 to Rs 450 per kg. Due to heavy rains in the last few weeks, the flowers were damaged and the supply had come down. Hence, the price has shot up.

“We find flowers are more expensive than fruits, there is at least a Rs 20,000 difference. So naturally, party workers or supporters are buying apple garlands. Fruit garlands have been the trend for the last couple of years,’’ he added. Interestingly, vendors make party-wise garlands. “For the BJP, we use Kanakambara (Crossandra) with green leaves, Congress garlands will have tricolour like their party symbol where we use Kanakambara, Sugandharaja (tuberose) and greens and JDS will have green leaves with Sugandharaja,’’ said Deepak who is also into this business. This year, due to the flower prices going north, most of the orders they delivered are of small- and medium -sized garlands. These garlands cost Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.