STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Forget flowers, fruit garlands are trendy, cheaper and healthy too!

In the last 15 days, at least 25 huge apple garlands were sent to RR Nagar alone from the City market, whereas only five to six jumbo-sized flower garlands were sent to that constituency.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

The price of the flower has hit a high in recent days

jasmine

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Want to buy flowers? You may have to think twice. For, heavy rains have affected the supply and the flower prices have soared. But it looks like the supporters of netas are not worried. They are now opting for fruit garlands as they are cheaper than flowers.

In the last 15 days, at least 25 huge apple garlands were sent to RR Nagar alone from the City market, whereas only five to six jumbo-sized flower garlands were sent to that constituency. RR Nagar is going to the polls on November 3.

Political parties are opting for fruit
garlands over those with flowers

The flower market in Krishna Raja Market, popularly known as City market, is one of the biggest ones in Asia. There are around 200 vendors in KR Market who make garlands and sell them. This market was shut for more than five months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and even during post lockdown.  It was opened only in September. Even after reopening, there was dull business.

However, the Dasara festival last week spurred their business, and the bypolls too have brought cheer to them. Santosh, a garland maker in KR Market, said at least 25 apple garlands have gone to RR Nagar alone in the last 15 days. Since each garland is some 15 feet long, they need a crane to lift it.  He said one such garland will need 80 to 120 kg of apples.

Depending on the quantity of apples used, the rate of garland is fixed – it can even touch Rs 1, 50,000.  This time, apple garlands ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 were sold more. Venkatesh, another vendor, said the price of apples is Rs 150 to Rs 170 per kg, while flowers are sold at Rs 300 to Rs 450 per kg. Due to heavy rains in the last few weeks, the flowers were damaged and the supply had come down. Hence, the price has shot up.

“We find flowers are more expensive than fruits, there is at least a Rs 20,000 difference. So naturally, party workers or supporters are buying apple garlands. Fruit garlands have been the trend for the last couple of years,’’ he added. Interestingly, vendors make party-wise garlands. “For the BJP, we use Kanakambara (Crossandra) with green leaves, Congress garlands will have tricolour like their party symbol where we use Kanakambara, Sugandharaja (tuberose) and greens and JDS will have green leaves with Sugandharaja,’’ said Deepak who is also into this business. This year, due to the flower prices going north, most of the orders they delivered are of small- and medium -sized garlands. These garlands cost Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangaalore crime Bangalore
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp