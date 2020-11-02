STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Export of fish from Dakshina Kannada hit as airline refuses cargo service

On many occasions, by the time it reaches Bengaluru after an 8-10 hour journey, the ice melts and the consignment has to be repacked.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: With Air India Express refusing to export chilled fish from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to various Gulf countries, the fish processing industry in the coastal region is hit. The airline reportedly stopped accepting fish a few years ago after a few stray incidents of spillage onboard that affected other cargo and passenger baggage.

Exporters now have to transport fish in trucks from Mangaluru to airports in Goa, Bengaluru and Kozhikode where Air India and other Gulf-based airlines accept the cargo. But they say it is adding to the cost and affecting the quality. 

“Unlike frozen fish which is exported through cargo ships from New Mangalore Port, the chilled fish is packed and exported on the same day when boats bring the catch. On many occasions, by the time it reaches Bengaluru after an 8-10 hour journey, the ice melts and the consignment has to be repacked. Also, lack of godowns to repack in Bengaluru is a major concern,” said Ismail Haldipur of Al Farhan Sea Foods.

That is why most exporters prefer the Goa International Airport as it is closer and has lesser rush.The exporters find no logic behind the airline’s refusal, as it carries chilled fish from the Thiruvananthapuram airport. They opine that the airlines should only reject consignments that are not packed as per specifications. 

Isaac Vas, president, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a recent letter to the Air India Express CEO said that accepting chilled fish at MIA would benefit both airlines and exporters. The region’s exporters employ scientific chilling processes available at the KFDC facility, he added.Recently, Indigo Airlines agreed to export fish from MIA, but it will not help much as there is demand in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, while Indigo flies only to Dubai from MIA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Air India Express Mangaluru International Airport fish
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp