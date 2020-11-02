STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta raps govt over teachers’ pay dues

At least 532 principals and teachers of 450 Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Chennamma residential schools spread across the state have gone without salaries for up to seven months.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Lokayukta

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 532 principals and teachers of 450 Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Chennamma residential schools spread across the state have gone without salaries for up to seven months. Now, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanatha Shetty has taken suo motu cognizance of this and ordered the Social Welfare Department to redress their grievances and ensure that the dues are paid at the earliest.

“It is needless to point out that the wages paid to an employee are not gratuitous payments. It is the amount earned by an employee for the work he/she has carried out,” Justice Shetty reminded the State Government, adding that the delay in paying salaries to the principals and teachers seriously affects their right to life (Article 21 of the Constitution), and the quality of education of children studying in these residential schools. 

DyCM’s orders to release teachers’ salaries ignored?

The Lokayukta has also ordered that notice be issued to the Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department and to the managing director of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions.

The schools are run by the Social Welfare Department, and the principals and teachers have been working on contract, as per a report, based on which the order was pronounced. While the department, on August 26, ordered that these contractual employees should be given their pay, the principals’ and teachers’ association has claimed that they have not yet been paid.

Deputy Chief Minister and then Social Welfare Minister Govind Karjol had instructed the department to release the pending salaries at the earliest. Moreover, despite lack of salaries, these teachers and principals were pressed into various duties including SSLC exams, revaluation and other duties. The department officials have now been asked to submit a report to the Lokayukta in three weeks’ time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lokayukta
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp